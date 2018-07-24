Victorian Tea at Champlain Trail Museum

Tea lovers enjoyed a little slice of England with afternoon tea at the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village.

It was on July 19 that the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village hosted their ninth annual Victorian Tea to raise funds in support of their activities and programs.

“We started organizing this more than nine years ago as the museum is a perfect venue given the historic buildings and all the outdoor beauty that's here – it's a really nice setting for a garden tea,” said Angela Siebarth, curator of the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village. “Also, afternoon tea was something that people really enjoyed back in the 1800s and early 1900s in their houses when they had guests over – so we wanted to continue that tradition.”

Hosting two sittings, the event welcomed more than 70 guests who came decked out in fancy suits and dresses – many wearing Victorian-inspired headwear to further complement their outfits.

As they entered the museum’s outdoor grounds, they were welcomed by volunteers who seated them at a long table that was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers and a beautiful variety of porcelain plates, tea pots and tea cups neatly placed at each seat.

The afternoon tea menu was 100 per cent locally based, with a variety of sandwiches crafted by the The Kitchen Eatery and Catering Company, scones from Wilkies Fresh Baked Bread and other treats prepared by volunteers.

“We couldn’t have organized this without the support from our volunteers,” said Siebarth. “Our long-time volunteer Sylvia Whitmore donated the funds to purchase all the food, Jane Haley lent us the three-tiered wire racks and Calvin United Church lent us their tea urn.”

With the sun shining and The Zephyr Wind Ensemble performing music to beautifully accompany the event, the guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon tea that was followed up with a tour of the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village.

By the end of the day, the fundraiser raised more than $1500 in support of the museum.

