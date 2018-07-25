LAURENTIAN VALLEY – With just a few months to go before the next municipal election, most Laurentian Valley councillors will be running again.

Among those councillors seeking re-election is lifetime Laurentian Valley resident Keith Watt.

While he was born in the City of Pembroke, Watt has resided in the Township of Laurentian Valley for the majority of his life and is proud to call it his home.

“I have resided in Laurentian Valley Township for over 40 years and have always been community minded, volunteering in many capacities and trying to do my part in enriching the community,” expressed Watt.

Now coming to the end of his first term with the township's council, Watt is seeking re-election to continue to serve the rate-payers and build upon the township's positive growth for the next four years.

“It’s great to be a part of the process to making the township an even better place to live, alongside my fellow councillors,” said Watt. “I’m also the chair of the Pembroke Library Board and I’m a representative with the Forest Lea Park Association – which both have great teams of people and have been highlights of my time on council.”

Along with his pride and passion for serving his community, Watt expressed that it takes time to resolve issues and to make significant improvements which has prompted him to pursue a second term.

“I’ve probably had calls continually from Day One right through to the present day and I take great satisfaction in being able to help those rate-payers get their questions answers and issues resolved,” said Watt. “Whether their concerns reside in public works, administration or whatever else, this position allows me to be a catalyst of sort by engaging with ratepayers and identifying similar issues causing distress to many.”

If he’s re-elected, Watt’s key goals will be to benefit the community through his volunteer roles on various committees, work towards keeping Laurentian Valley taxes as one of the lowest in the County and to remain an advocate for community enlightenment.

In Laurentian Valley, voting at advance polls and internet voting starts October 12. Paper ballots will still be an option for the official voting day on October 22.

