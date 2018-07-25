Renfrew County District School Board chairwoman Wendy Hewitt has announced she will not be seeking re-election. Here is her message to the constituents of Laurentian Valley/North Algona Wilberforce:

It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter to you all. I have made a very difficult decision, I will not be returning to Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) as a trustee after Nov. 30. I have struggled with this over the past six months. Choosing to be a trustee has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever been a part of. Even as I write this letter to you all, I struggle with my emotions.

There are a lot of reasons why I’ve come to this conclusion, and none of them mean I’m wasn’t happy here at RCDSB. I’ve been very blessed to work with the best group of trustees in the province. They say you should do what you love. I have loved my role the past eight years and will always be thankful for the opportunity that was entrusted to me, by you all.

I was first elected in 2010 as a trustee. I still remember the mixed feeling of joy and fear. I had no idea of what exactly my role looked like, I just knew I wanted to be a part of making a difference in education for all students in Renfrew County. All three of my sons were in the school system at the time and I believed I had an idea of what students needed and desired. I love our RCDSB core values; Caring, Respect, Responsibility, Honesty, Initiative, Optimism, Courage, Perseverance. And I can honestly say we as a board truly aspire to fulfill these character traits ourselves, so we can model what we expect of our students and staff.

I know I can’t thank each and every individual, as there are so many people that I have worked with and are grateful for. I would however like to share a few thoughts of a few special people, just so you get a sense of the amazing group I had the opportunity to work with. When I first was elected, one of the first trustees that truly had a strong impact and influence on me was the late Terry Harkins. Terry and I bonded right away with his sense of humour, his passion for education and also his respect for the OPP. He was always there for advice and was good at giving direction, in a caring way. After a short illness, Terry passed away in the fall of 2014. Prior to that, we had many long talks and he strongly encouraged me to face my fears and challenge myself in running for the role of chair. I will forever remember him as a mentor during my time as a trustee.

Another mentor and friend is our now retired director of education, Roger Clarke. I had the privilege of working directly with him for six-and-a-half years of his eight years as director. As a trustee, one of the things that you quickly realize is that education - its application, practice and structure – can stir up passions and provoke dialogue from a wide range of individuals from all corners of the community. And while this sometimes lead to arguments and debate, I was always reassured and confident in his ability to navigate our board. This was because that no matter how difficult the decision we faced, our director always managed to bring opposing voices to a central point – that at the end of the day everyone wants the best for the student.

And as of most recent, some thoughts on our new Director, Pino Buffone. I was a newly elected chair with the task of hiring a new director in fall of 2016, after Roger announced his retirement. We as a board then interviewed and chose Pino to join us at RCDSB as of February 2017. It has been a joy to work with him, as he truly cares about each and every student and staff member. His vision is truly the same as the vision of RCDSB, which states, “We work together to create a dynamic, inclusive and respectful learning environment that supports and encourages individual achievement and well-being and creates outstanding educational experiences for all our students.” Pino had the task of coming to our board in the midst of renewing our strategic plan, and successfully lead our board in this most important task, in guiding us in a direction that we depend on faithfully to see our students succeed. Pino, along with his assistant, Shelley McIntyre, and our Communication Manager, Jon Laderoute will always hold a special place in my heart as they truly support our board of trustees in all that we do. I feel doubled blessed, to not only work with these individuals but to know they will be lifetime friends.

I wish I had the time to share about every individual trustee, however I will simply say that each one of them have impacted me in some way or another. We have been through many challenges together and have had great celebrations together witnessing many student success stories. Thank you to each and everyone one of you for being a part of my journey here at RCDSB. I know many of you will continue to lead our board. I look forward to hearing the stories of success through you all, as we will still remain friends no matter where our paths lead in the future.

One important question I always asked myself, is the question, “How will this impact our students, and how will this contribute to their success?” In order to answer this question along with many others, was to hear the student voice. We were honoured to have this student voice at the table by including our two student trustees. The value added of this voice meant more to me that I can express. Working this past year with both our students, Nic & Sean, helped me to see many things in a different perspective. I even have changed my opinions on many occasions after hearing from them. As the years have passed, I’ve grown more to value just how much they have impacted me personally. I’m also proud to say that I’ve even become known as their ‘board mom’ and couldn’t be more honoured to also fulfill that role.

Lastly in giving thanks I have to take time to acknowledge our “Daily Observer’. You all have been a huge part of sharing our stories with our community. You’ve been there through the good times and bad times. We’ve made some tough decisions about school closures, you’ve also been there at all of our grads over the years to share stories of success. Thank you hardly seems like enough for the many years of dedication that I have personally witnessed. Relationship building has always been an important role for me, no matter what job I’ve had or where I go. I will miss all the personal relationships that I’ve built with you all for the benefit of our students, staff, and community members.

When I look back on my life and ask what things have given me a sense of fulfillment & pride? Being a mom to my three sons, that’s absolutely first! Secondly, I can honestly say being a part of RCDSB. I have had many different roles in life that have shaped me into who I have become. I owned and operated my own hair salon for over 20 years, drove school bus, volunteered on a weekly basis in the classroom when my boys were small, supplied as an EA, and worked as a funeral assistant, to name a few. In saying all of that, none of them have inspired me to learn and grow as much as being a trustee. It gave me a desire to want to pursue more education and gave me the mindset of a lifelong learner. I even then decided to return to College in 2016 to obtain a two-year diploma in office administration – executive (Algonquin College-Ottawa Valley), after almost 30 years. I was terrified to jump into the challenge, but told myself if it doesn’t scare you, then it won’t change you!

So now I start a new chapter in life, a decision to jump head first into new territory and explore new opportunities, which does truly scare me. However, I’ve spent the past few years overcoming my fears and chasing new challenges. Thank you to each and every one of you who have supported me in my current role and have supported our amazing students! RCDSB will forever be a part of who I am, and truly it has had the biggest impact on ‘who’ I have become!