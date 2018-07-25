Youth get the inside scoop on policing

A dozen youth are learning about the ins and outs of policing.

Now in its 13th year, this year’s OPP Youth Leadership Course has attracted 12 youth ages 12 to 15 from Pembroke, Petawawa, Eganville and Renfrew.

After kicking off on July 24, the four-day camp provides a busy schedule for the kids who engage in a variety of presentations, demonstrations, workshops and team-building exercises that challenge the participants so they can realize their leadership potential and develop an understanding of what it takes to work in the areas of security, military and law enforcement.

The teens receive lectured from members of the OPP Canine Unit, they go to Shaw Woods to receive bush survival instruction from retired infantry soldier Jimmy Vienneau, and they tour Canadian Nuclear Laboratories to get an inside look at the facility’s security detachment, fire department and corporate communications office.

On the final day, the youth are also required to execute and complete a community service project (cleaning up graffiti throughout the City of Pembroke) to put their knowledge to work and gain community volunteer hours. Thereafter, the week comes to an end with a ziplining and overnight camping trip at Logos Land.

According to course-coordinator Jerry Novack, the focus of the camp was to foster positive relationships between youth and the police as well as teaching the youth important life and leadership skills by introducing them to different aspects of policing and security work.

“It’s to connect with our youth in a positive way and to show them different aspects of what we do as police officers,” said Novack.

Novack explained that a large portion of the camp’s continued success can be attributed to the lasting positive impact the program has had on more than one hundred youth who have participated over the last 13 years.

“Many of our past participants have joined the military or entered different security jobs,” said Novack. “So it’s really helped to introduce the youth to these different career opportunities that they might want to pursue after high school.”

cip@postmedia.com