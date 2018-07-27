Allan Wren hopes to continue to serve LV

Coming to the end of his 23rd year on council, Allan Wren is seeking another re-election to continue to serve the residents of the Township of Laurentian Valley.

“I’ve been at it for 23 years now and I still enjoy it. I just retired from my position with a local wholesaler, so I have lots of time now and serving as a councillor is something good to keep my mind busy,” said Wren. “I think this is a great municipality that's really growing and it's a place where people want to live and lay their roots.”

Wren is the fourth councillor to put his name in the race for re-election on the October 22nd voting day, alongside fellow councillors Jennifer Gauthier-Kuehl, Brian Hugli and Keith Watt. The solo councillor who is not seeking re-election is George Hodgkinson.

Looking back on his past 23 years on council, Wren said that he’s extremely proud of what he and his fellow councillors have accomplished.

Chiefly among those successes, Wren proudly noted that LV has consistently remained in the bottom four County of Renfrew municipalities with their tax levy.

“We’ve maintained a low tax levy, we've made huge strides in both commercial and industrial expansions in the area and it's become a better place for our children to find work,” said Wren.

He said that in this next term, he will strive to maintain fiscal responsibility, continue to keep tax increases as low as possible, and work towards creating more recreational opportunities to serve the township’s youth.

“We've already made some great strides in recreation if you look at Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre and the outdoor skating trail, but there’s still more that can be done,” said Wren. “I’d like to improve on recreation so that there’s lots of stuff for our kids to do in this area and lots of reason to keep them here. But I truly think Laurentian Valley is one of the up-and-coming municipalities in Renfrew County and I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

In Laurentian Valley, voting at advance polls and internet voting starts October 12. Paper ballots will still be an option for the official voting day on October 22.

