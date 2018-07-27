Members of the former the Canadian Guards, the senior Canadian infantry regiment for 17 years before it was disbanded by the Liberal government in the early 1970s, will be gathering for one last reunion this fall.

Marking the 65th anniversary of the unit's founding, the Canadian Guards Association will be hosting their final reunion at Garrison Petawawa from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. Most of the activities will take place at the Reichwald Mess and the garrison's museum.

“This will bring the guys together for one last horrah,” said association president Norman McBride.

On Oct. 16, 1953, the Canadian Guards were formed as a national regiment by General Guy Simonds, the Chief of the General Staff, with the home station and its 2nd Battalion stationed at Camp Petawawa. Simonds created the unit believing that the infantryman, who had bore the heaviest burden in war, should be properly recognized. He also wanted a Canadian household regiment for Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the Guards' colonel-in-chief.

The Guards eventually established their training depot at Petawawa. Guardsmen went on to serve on NATO and peacekeeping missions in Korea (1954), Cyprus (1964-66) and West Germany (1957-1962). Two Reserve Force foot guard regiments, the Governor General's Foot Guards (GGFG) and the Canadian Grenadier Guards (CGG), were also affiliated with the Canadian Guards. More than 7,000 Canadian soldiers belonged to the Canadian Guards in its short history, with 1,600 additional members of the Canadian Forces serving in support roles with battalions of the Guards or at the Regimental Depot. McBride served with the unit from 1962 to 1968.

“As recruits, the espirit-des-corps was ingrained in us,” recounted McBride. “We worked in teams and we looked out for each other. I am proud to call myself a guardsman.”

In 1959, the regiment initiated the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill. During their time in Ottawa, they performed the Trooping of the Colours ceremony for Queen Elizabeth and conducted guards of honour for heads of state, including President John F. Kennedy.

“We were a part of Canadian military history and did some unique things,” added McBride.

The 3rd Battalion at Valcartier, Quebec and the 4th Battalion at Ipperwash, Ontario were disbanded in 1957 to make way for the formation of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise's) and the Fort Garry Horse, both which ended up in Petawawa as well. As part of a major defence review, the Liberal government disbanded the Canadian Guards on July 6, 1970 when the 2nd Battalion was reduced to nil strength, along with the Black Watch and the Queen's Own Rifles.

The Canadian Guards Regimental Association was officially founded in October 1969 with Regimental Sergeant Major Jim Baird elected as president. Association Headquarters was established in Ottawa, to become the parent organization for other branches established in Petawawa, Picton, Ontario and Oromocto, New Brunswick. The Picton branch later folded. With the board of directors averaging the age of 80, McBride said this will be their last reunion.

The Guards will live on with the association signing a memorandum of understanding with the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment that will see the unit act as custodians of the Guards collection at the garrison museum. That ceremony will take place during the reunion weekend. In addition, the Canadian Guards Memorial at the garrison will be rededicated with 3RCR devoting a 25-man honour guard for the ceremony.

Registration is open for any former member of the Canadian Guards until Sept. 21. For more information, you can contact Norman McBride at 613-735-2363 or email at mcbridemary@yahoo.ca. There is also information availabe at the official association website: www.canadianguards.ca.