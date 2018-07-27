The 2018 municipal general election is officially underway.

There is a packed field of candidates contesting mayoralty, council and school board seats across Renfrew County. That is no more truer than in the City of Pembroke where there is a race for mayor and 19 candidates are competing for six seats.

Mayor Mike LeMay, who is seeking a second term, is being challenged by educator Paul Kelly. Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais is seeking a third term, along with incumbents John McCann, Pat Lafreniere, Christine Reavie and Andrew Plummer. Former mayor Ed Jacyno and former councillor Dan Callaghan are seeking to return to council, while Brian Abdallah, Keith Banks, Mike Corrigan, David Dupont, Max Gower, Jason Laronde, Adam Lesco, Derek Lindley, Chris Matthews, Sean McMullan, Kyle Sandrelli and Ryan Slaughter are also running. Veteran councillor and former mayor Les Scott is retiring from politics. The candidate with the most votes is declared the deputy mayor.

In Petawawa, the mayoralty will be contested for the first time since 2006. Veteran incumbent Bob Sweet, who has held the seat since 2000, is being challenged by businessman Dan Criger. Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns is seeking a fifth term with incumbents Treena Lemay, Murray Rutz, James Carmody, Theresa Sabourin and Gary Serviss also seeking re-election. Seeking one of the six seats up for grabs are newcomers Jason Burgoyne, Brent Daechsel, Marie-Philip Landry, Matthew Mclean, Maria Morena-Church and Dominic Newman. The candidate with the most votes is declared the deputy mayor.

In Laurentian Valley Township, Mayor Steve Bennett, who is seeking a second term, is being challenged by Danny Janke. Reeve Debbie Robinson has been acclaimed for a second term. There are five seats up for contention with incumbent councillors Keith Watt, Allan Wren, Jen Gauthier and Brian Hugli are being challenged by Joe Brazeau, Chris Pleau and Brian Burger.

In Whitewater Region, Mayor Hal Johnson, who is seeking a second term, is being challenged by former deputy fire chief Michael Moore. With Terry Millar retiring, Councillor Kathy Regier will be battling Joe Kowalski for the reeve's chair. Running to retain their seats are incumbents Daryl McLaughlin, Dave Mackay, Chris Olmstead and Charlene Jackson, while former mayor and reeve Donald Rathwell is seeking a return to council. Newcomers to the race are Jim Butterworth, Donna Burns, John Cull, John Dupuis, Allan Lance, Ron Laronde, Neil Nicholson and Nell Rooney.