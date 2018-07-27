Author and local historian Wallace Schaber returned to Pembroke to discuss “The Last of the Wild Rivers”.

Schaber was 19 years old when he discovered his passion for canoeing, outdoor adventure and preserving the region’s pristine waterways. His passion began when he started working as a canoe guide along the Rivière Dumoine and helped to establish a boys’ summer camp in that region.

“I was sent up the headwaters of the Dumoine to establish a boys camp and I just fell in love with the river and guiding people on it,” said Schaber.

From that summer onwards, Schaber kept his passion alive through regular canoe trips and by hearing other explorer’s stories which he logged in his journal.

After 40-plus years of serving as a canoe guide and researching the history of man’s activities in the Rivière Dumoine Watershed and around the mighty Rapides des Joachims,

it was in 2016 that Schaber compiled all of that research together and published his book, “The Last of the Wild Rivers”.

“During every trip, I would discover some little historical anecdote about the wild rivers and then when i recently retired i wanted to put all of those stories together in a book,” said Schaber. “I wrote about both the Rivière Dumoine Watershed and the Upper Ottawa River, as you cant tell the story of the Dumoine without going way back and telling the story of the Ottawa River.”

Since publishing his book, Schaber has delivered talks in Quebec and in the Ottawa Valley, to educate residents about the pristine body of water known as the Rivière Dumoine and how its culturally rich past, present and future has shaped the region.

Currently residing in Chelsea, QC, Schaber paid a visit to Champlain Trail Museum’s Pioneer Church on July 25, to deliver a rousing presentation about “The Last of the Wild Rivers”.

With historic photographs and maps to complement his presentation, Schaber’s presentation brought his book to life as he took his audience on an imaginary canoe journey up and down the Rivière Dumoine.

When it comes to key figures who could beautifully tell the evolutionary tale of the Rivière Dumoine surrounding history, Schaber said that the first person that comes to mind is Abigail Holt.

Born in 1842 in Elmer, QC, Holt was 16 years old when she moved with her family to Rapides des Joachims where they founded the region’s first hotel.

“She moved here with her family in 1860 and they built the hotel in Rapides des Joachims which she later ran herself. She also married a gentleman who was also from the Ottawa Valley and they together raised a family and the hotel became the first stopping place fir the lumber camps of Rapides des Joachims,” said Schaber.

Remaining in Rapides des Joachims until she passed away in 1933, Holt witnessed many amazing transformations over the course of her lifetime, providing her with an immense appreciation of the wild rivers and an experiential understanding of the region’s history.

“If I could go back in time, I would love to sit down with Abigail Holt over a coffee and hear her tell the story of the evolution of the Voyageur era to the lumber era to the power generational era that took place in the Rivière Dumoine Watershed and around the Rapides des Joachims,” said Schaber. she would have seen the Voyageurs in 1860, she would have seen the first Lumber Jacks from 1970 to 1900, and later on she would have seen the steam boats arrive, the trains arrive and the airplanes arrive.

Along with educating his audience, Schaber said that his goal is to also encourage people to protect Rivière Dumoine Watershed and support the proposal of having it officially deemed a “wild river”.

‘Part of the reason I like to do these talks is that the river has been proposed as a candidate for a wild river park to give it permanent protection,” said Schaber. “So I also do these talks to gather support to ensure that proposal eventually goes through and the river can be protected.”

