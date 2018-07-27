Fire ban remains in effect for Town of Petawawa

PETAWAWA – The current fire fan for the Town of Petawawa will remain in effect until further notice.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has expanded the restricted fire zone to additional parts of the Northeast Fire Region (southern region) which includes the Town of Petawawa. Due to extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning, little precipitation and increased forest fires, the MNRF has expanded the Restricted Fire Zone to include parts of the Southern Region of Ontario.

The expansion of the current Restricted Fire Zone came into force at 12:01 a.m. on July 24 and will remain in place until further notice. The expanded Restricted Fire Zone now includes Zones 24, 25 and 26 which includes areas south of the French River, including Parry Sound, from Georgian Bay east to the Quebec boarder, including Algonquin Park, and from Renfrew to Mattawa.

The town will continue to monitor the fire indices on a daily basis and is working closely with MNRF. It thank all of the residents of the Town of Petawawa and visitors for their continued co-operation and patience during this fire ban.

For fire ban updates, please call 613-687-5536.