John McCann seeking second term on city council

Hoping to build on the significant progress they've made over the past term, John McCann is seeking a second term on Pembroke city council.

First elected in 2014, McCann chaired the recreation and tourism committee, acted as vice-chairman on the finance and administration committee and represented the city on the Pembroke Public Library Board of directors. Over the past four years, McCann contends council has reconstructed and rehabilitated more roads per year than any previous administration. They also purchased equipment critical to upgrading and maintaining parks and ballfields, including the city's waterfront and Riverside Park.

“It was neglected for a long time,” says McCann, noting that goal posts at the park hadn't been painted in decades.

Council kept pace with infrastructure, created an $80,000 events budget to bring more attractions to Pembroke and formed a ratepayer-led recreational advisory committee that formed the basis for a recreation strategic plan. More importantly, the city followed through on construction of a new fire hall that will see the department centralized in a modern facility ready to accommodating all apparatus.

“I believe we were handed a mess and we had to correct a lot of things internally and we had to correct the way we conduct business in Pembroke,” he adds. “Over the next four years I would like to finish what we've started.”

Should he be returned to city hall by the voters on Oct. 22, McCann's priorities for the next term will be to keep taxes at the cost of living, continuing improving infrastructure and concentrate on seniors with improved services and programs. The biggest goal for council should be construction of a new pool to replace the aging Kinsmen Pool on Herbert Street. The councillor says he will pushing for the project to be ready for construction as early as the third year of the next mandate.

“It is critical to the community,” says McCann. “The community needs the pool. The community wants a pool and we need to hurry up on it.”

Born and raised in Pembroke, McCann is the father of two young children, Wes and Kenzie-Hope, and married to Krista-Joy. He played and coached minor hockey and baseball, and was also a hockey referee. A graduate of Bishop Smith Catholic High School, McCann is employed as an electrician at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River. He has also served as business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 742, which represented workers at Ottawa River Power Corporation, CNL and Brookfield Power. McCann says he believes the most important thing as a councillor had been listening to the concerns of the ratepayers noting that he has learned a lot during this past term.

“I want to thank the ratepayers for putting me in for the last four years,” says McCann. “It was an honour to represent them.”