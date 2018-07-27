WSAC discovers ancient pieces of Daily Observer

The Women’s Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County (WSAC) stumbled upon an ancient piece of Pembroke Daily Observer history.

It was 163 years ago, in 1855, that Pembroke beloved community paper was officially founded and the first issues were published.

It’s hard to believe that any of those editions from before 1900 would still be in existence.

Unless they were kept well-preserved, the ink would have smudged and the paper would have experienced extreme wear and eventually it would have been discarded.

Thus, it was a very pleasant surprise for the staff at the WSAC when their contractor presented them with ancient pieces of a Pembroke Daily observer paper that he had found within the walls of the centre’s building, while he was completing renovations in the Spring of 2017.

Dating back to 1882, there were only a handful of torn pieces from the old paper, that had apparently been used as insulation for the Pembroke Street building many decades ago.

After tearing down the wall and finding the newspaper clippings within the insulation, contractor Todd Phanenhour decided to save the pieces of history, rather them discard them in the garbage pile.

“You could tell that he felt it was special because he was really careful with it and he brought it to us right away, rather than throwing it out in the garbage with everything else,” said JoAnne Brooks, WSAC centre director. “It’s history of the building, of the community and of the paper.”

Brooks and fellow WSAC staff were immediately riveted by the discovery and brought the old newspaper clippings to Purvis Gallery to have them preserved within a frame and hang on the WSAC’s wall.

“It was neat that it was used as insulation in a house, keeping it warm.” said Bev Ritza, WSAC sexual assault supports coordinator. “Along with keeping our minds active and informed, it’s nice to envision that the paper was keeping our hearts and homes warm all across the county.”

Now, more than a year after those historical pieces of the Pembroke Daily Observer were discovered by Phanenhour, the WSAC felt that it was rather poignant timely to share the story with the entire Pembroke community, to honour their beloved daily newspaper that will be seeing its final edition printed on July 28.

“Now that the paper is closing, it's really special that we found these old clippings and we thought we should share it,” said Ritza.

Over the course of the WSAC’s 25 year history, Brooks expressed that the paper had always been a loyal friend and one that advocated in support of the centre’s mission.

“The Pembroke observer has always been a real friend to the centre and never hesitated to write a story for us,” said Brooks. “We’ve always had a good relationship with them and they’ve been a true ally in the work of ending violence against women and you don’t get that in every community that’s for sure.”

Just as the Pembroke Daily Observer was literally preserving and keeping homes warm for many decades, WSAC hopes that the community will continue to preserve the newspaper’s rich history, even after the daily paper is gone.

“Good media is about connecting the community and supporting local groups which is what the Pembroke Observer has always done,” said Brooks. “And now, with this new incarnation of the paper, we know they'll continue to support us just as we’ll continue to support them.”

