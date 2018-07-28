Volunteer effort saves 44 stray cats

One local animal lover organized and led a volunteer rescue operation to find homes for more than 40 stray cats in Pembroke.

Soon after The Lucky Project (a group of volunteers that cared for feral and stray cats within the City of Pembroke) disbanded last summer, Petawawa’s Helene Hahn stepped forward to continue the mission that The Lucky Project had started in 2013.

Assisted by her friend, Mavis Tetlock, the two immediately began caring for the cats following The Lucky Project’s disbandment.

They visited the three colonies – one behind the Pembroke Public Library, one below Phaze 1Fitness/East Side Mario's and the last one by Supples Landing – and ensured the cats were properly nourished and kept warm with five insulated shelters that Hahn had constructed.

“After building the five insulated cat houses and placing them before winter settled in, I started to think about how I could find homes for the cats,” said Hahn. “Their current situation just wasn’t sustainable and I had to do something to help them.”

Being an animal lover and not wanting to see the cats euthanized, Hahn was determined to find the cats permanent homes in order to give them a second chance at life and the opportunity to survive and thrive in a healthy environment.

“I had sent a letter to the City but never heard back from them, so I took it upon myself to do something and make it my mission to find them homes,” said Hahn. “I knew that eradication was going to happen as the property owners wanted the cats gone, so I knew it was time to do something to save them.”

Receiving $4,731 in donations from friends and taking a lot out her own pocket, Hahn ensured that the cats were fed and sheltered throughout the fall and winter months.

By April, Hahn and Tetlock swiftly began working to catch and trap the cats, with the goal of closing the colonies and finding permanent homes for the cats.

“If the cats were to stay at those colonies, they would have died or been eradicated for sure,” she said.

After working tirelessly, they caught all 49 of the cats – including a few kittens – from the three colonies.

While some of the cats are feral, many of them were domesticated cats that were recently abandoned by their owners.

“Irresponsible pet owners are our worst problem. They think ‘oh a cat can survive out there, they can hunt’, while the truth is that most die,” said Hahn. “A housecat is not equipped to survive as they never learned and they are normally not welcomed into a colony as they put more strain on them trying to live as well. Those that do not die eventually band together and found another colony. If not fixed the numbers grow at a fantastic rate and disease usually follows.”

Hahn stressed that people should stop abandoning their cats as the colony can get out of hand and impose negative effects on the cats and the community they’re in.

“People should never dump their cats at these locations or anywhere. People can take their animals to the SPCA and they will find it another home. Please do not be part of the problem but part of the solution,” stressed Hahn. “If just one person learns to not abandon their pet, it is a start.”

Once all of the cats were caught and the shelters were removed from those colony locations, Hahn’s challenge was to ensure they were all spayed or neutered.

Taking eight or more cats at a time, Hahn and Tetlock drove the three-plus hours to North Bay to have the cats spayed or neutered at the city’s Humane Society Spay Neuter Clinic.

“The cost to spay and neuter was much cheaper in North Bay, so we made at least three road trips out there to ensure all cats were fixed before finding them homes,” said Hahn. Mavis Tetlock was constantly my right-hand person on this project as she joined on those road trips and she still has two cats in her house now that will soon be ready for adoption.

Thereafter, with help from other friends and community members, Han and Tetlock worked to find homes for the cats.

Of the 49 cats cat the three colonies, 21 were placed in really good barn homes, 13 were adopted through Hahn/Tetlock or through the OSPCA, 10 are still in their care or with Valley Alley Cat Service (awaiting transfer to the SPCA for adoption or a barn placement) and five passed away.

“Two cats died at the colony, one mother cat who had her kittens at my house died of kidney failure when her kittens were five-weeks old, and we had two die from surgery complications as well which was very sad,” said Hahn.

Despite the unfortunate news of those five cats, Hahn and Tetlock were pleased to be able to rescue and find permanent homes for the remaining cats.

“Laura Clark from Barn Buddies Ottawa has been a God send. Without her we would not have found these amazing barns. We have delivered cats to Luskville Que, Outside Carleton Place, around North Bay area and to the Ottawa area as well as one locally to name a few,” said Hahn. “As well, Lesa Belaire from Valley Alley Cat Services took in kittens that needed extra care as young or needing some medical care. None of this would be possible with out the fosters who stepped up to help and those that donated to our cause. Still today, we have a few others that need to be vetted and placed in homes. As donations have run out, any financial support to Valley Alley Cat Services would be appreciated.”

For those interested in donating to Valley Alley Cat Services to support the remaining cats, visit them on Facebook.

cip@postmedia.com