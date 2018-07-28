“We were truly a community paper"

You always remember your first. First car. First crush. First drive-in movie you saw. First concert. And if anything is inevitable in life it is that every first is followed, at some point, by your last.

I remember the first newspaper I worked on. Well, it wasn't really a newspaper in the traditional sense that we know of today. The Champlain Explorer was a little rag we produced in the computer lab of Champlain High School during my final year of 1988.

It was a fun project under the watchful gaze of Mr. Ryan, our English teacher. Mark MacKinnon was the editor, while our staff of writers, cartoonists and contributors was ever-changing (among the names I can remember are Tina Mohns, Ed Davies, Tammy Liedtke, Christine Hill, Mike Popke, Darren Adams, Tony Renaud, Christine Tabbert, Alyssa Reid, Shelley Woods and many I probably forgetting). Although the Explorer contained a healthy mix of gossip, polls, drama club reviews, rugby and volleyball results and student council elections, we did occasionally delve into the serious – stories about U.S.-Canada free trade, the consolidation of Champlain and Fellowes high schools and the death of Roy Orbison.

I can't say I received a comprehensive education in how a newspaper runs (except to learn the finer points of editing from Mr. Ryan), but little did I know, at the time, that this little Champlain paper foretold a career that would last some 25 years.

My next newspaper experience was limited to one edition – covering a MAJAID (major air disaster) exercise at CFB Petawawa for the Trentonian (and for my cousin, Derek Baldwin, an accomplished writer, editor and multimedia journalist in his own right who today works for the Gulf News in Dubai, U.A.E.). In the autumn of 1993, I enrolled in the Algonquin College print journalism program at Woodroffe Campus in Ottawa – a decision I don't regret. I was lucky to be amongst a group of hardworking, motivated people, guided by an impressive cadre of instructors – all bearing the scars and real-world experience of a profession with some peaks and too many valleys.

It wasn't long before we “first-year” students had our chance to take over and run the Algonquin Times, the college's award-winning newspaper. As a Valley lad, I was handed the Pembroke campus beat and it wasn't long before I, sadly, had my first major story. It was on the weekend of the 1994 International Plowing Match when five people were killed when a car and a pick-up truck collided on Allumette Island. Three of the victims – Brad Duval, Martin Kotysan and Donald York - were Algonquin students.

It was an absolutely traumatic week for the college and the community as they came together to bury the deceased. Whether we liked to do it or not, the funerals were still news. Fortunately, Derek Mellon came with me to photograph the graveside internments (Derek's photo on the cover of the Times later won an award for the paper).

After a six-week placement at the Ottawa Citizen, I graduated and turned my attention to finding a job in an already tough market, but timing was on my side. Back in my hometown, an independent weekly newspaper called The Petawawa Messenger had just opened under the ownership of Rob Ashley and David Thompson. I was taken on as a freelancer primarily because I grew up in Petawawa. I was even given a beat – Petawawa Township council and covered the Pembroke Civic Hospital closure and the 1995 Quebec Referendum.

The Messenger was truly a community paper and grassroots to the core. Located in the corner of the Bridgeway Mall, folks could wander in to either lodge a complaint, pass on a hot news tip or just chat about the events of the day. Tuesdays were our production days and we had our “stop the presses” moments. When the county named the old Highway 17 “Petawawa Boulevard,” we needed a quick photo to represent the impending change. We were trying to figure this problem out when in walks Curly Andrews.

I took a cardboard sign, scribbled “Petawawa Blvd” in big bold letters, then told Curly to come and follow me. We went up to the corner in front of Henry's Furniture where I tied the sign to a lamp post and got Curly to stare at it with a surprise look. It worked. Another time was when Bill Ramsey stood up during a village council meeting to publicly announce his opposition to amalgamation.

Working at the Messenger from 1995 to 1998 were the most rewarding years of my life. It was truly a collaborative effort between editorial (Pam Pretty, Lisa Brazeau, and myself), design (Sue Ashley), advertising (Tina England, Susan Walker, Svea Hahn, Ingrid Farmer, Susan Hunter) and circulation (Gail Rondeau and my dear friend, the late Frank Nash). We were also blessed to have numerous contributors including April Simmons, Brenda McCourt Pulham, Barb Phinney and the Reverend Rod Lamb. When Pam and Lisa subsequently left, I moved up to full-time reporter and, shortly thereafter, news editor. Our tempo was extremely busy as we covered not only the village, township and base but Chalk River as well. I was fortunate to have some loyal, keen freelancers like Jodie Watson, Alexis DeWolfe, Angie Nancekivell and Pamela Boynton to help me out. And it was fun.

For a small paper, we took on some big stories – two train derailments, the creation of the town of Petawawa, the great ice storm, the arrival of a general named Rick Hillier. I had the privilege to cover Roger Moore and the Reverend Billy Graham. In my mind, our darkest day had to be the tragic drowning death of three-year-old Natasha McDonald in the Petawawa River.

The Ashleys promoted a positive, family environment which made you want to come to work everyday. Rob strongly supported professional development for his staff even if it meant carrying the reporting duties so we could get away on a foreign assignments – as was ultimately the case when we went to cover the Canadian military mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the DART deployment to Honduras in response to Hurricane Mitch.

The biggest story of my career came during the declining days of the Messenger. I was there in Nova Scotia when SwissAir Flight 111 crashed off Peggy's Cove killing all 229 on board. It's the kind of event few small-town reporters will ever get to experience. In the days that followed the disaster, debris began washing up on the shores around St. Margaret’s Bay. At Bayswater Beach, the enormity of the tragedy came to home for me when I watched soldiers recover a pair of children’s shoes amongst the luggage or airline paraphernalia that came ashore. I found a medicine bottle sticking out in the sand and handed it to the search party. The prescription had been made out in Salt Lake City, Utah. In Halifax, I signed onto a press pool representing the Messenger, as well as USA Today and NBC's Today Show – whose reporters and producers I had made friends with. We were given access to the commander of the the submarine HMCS Okanagan, which had just returned from searching the bottom of St. Margaret’s Bay for the doomed airliner's cockpit recorder.

By the autumn of 1998, the original Petawawa Messenger was no more. The paper had been bought out by Runge Publishing. The office was soon closed and we were relocated to Downtown Pembroke. For a short time, the Messenger name stayed on the product but it wasn't the same. However, we did try to re-capture some of that grassroots magic that made the Messenger so much fun. That Halloween, for instance, Pam Boynton and I spent two hours setting up a picture of her friends, Jackie and Katie, dressed as witches and glaring over a cauldron with the town clock tower in the background.

Over the next year, I worked as a reporter for the Pembroke Daily News (formerly Advertiser News). The Ashleys took the reigns of the Up River News, a Runge weekly that was meant to give the North Renfrew Times a run for its money in Deep River. Meanwhile, the Pembroke newspaper wars were slowly drawing to a close. Eventually, the Daily News was merged with the Pembroke Daily Observer. All of the Messenger staff was gone. By that time, I was a freelancer once more. Then in July 2007, I obtained what should be the ultimate goal for any print reporter – a position with a reputable daily newspaper and the Observer certainly was that as the paper of record since 1855.

While the daily assignments were not as exciting and largely mundane, it's not to say that there weren't memorable moments. There was the Canadian Juniors visit (and a chance to meet Pat Quinn), the Irish ambassador's visit and the Olympic Torch Run. Sadly, there were too many tragic stories – the death of Emily Watts and the loss of so many of our brave Petawawa soldiers in Afghanistan.

Since 2004, I was also afforded the privilege of writing this very column. Over the course of 613 Petawawa Points, I have captured the stories of local days gone by, as well as those memorable and not-so-memorable figures and events from our history. In hindsight, I'm most proud of the series of columns I did on Buddy Holly, the disaster at Wegner Point, Marilyn Monroe and the Canadians at Hong Kong culminating with the heroic sacrifices of Sergeant Major Osborne and “Gander,” the Newfoundland dog. But this is now my last.

As I step away from journalism for a while, perhaps forever, to return to serving Queen and country, I want to acknowledge some folks who greatly helped me along the way (and apologies for missing anyone). I wish to start with Rob and Sue Ashley, whose vision for a Petawawa paper may have been ahead of its time. I want to thank former managing editor Peter Lapinskie, as well as former assistant editors Debbie Robinson and Jim Badgley (and the late Bill Higginson) for their mentorship. To Rev. Eric Strachan, thank you for your spiritual guidance, kind words and friendship. I wish to extend my thanks to Petawawa town council for making me feel at home for the past 23 years that I have sat at the back of the chambers. Many thanks go to those colleagues across the media landscape who have shared their friendship with me (Terry, Debbi, Lisa, Patricia, Mark, Kyle, Rebecca, Megan, Tianna, Trevor, Ashley), and please keep telling those stories and recording the fast-moving events of our times.

Finally, I want to wish the very best to my friends and co-workers who will be staying on. While the Pembroke Observer is no more after Saturday, there is a new weekly that will continue to be the future voice of the people of the Pembroke and Petawawa area. It is a time of renewal and new beginnings. I hope folks will give Anthony, Tina, Lisa N., Tammy, Lynn, Sara-Jane and Lisa B. all the patience and support possible as they move forward with this new chapter in local media. I know they will do their very best to give you an excellent local product that will continue to explore the pressing issues of the day, share the pictures of your kids playing for their high school team or give publicity to a much-needed cause.

I would just like to end by paying tribute to two Observer staffers who did not see the end of our journey – Stephen Uhler and Tiffany Hopper – “may God grant you a generous share of eternity.”

In closing, my late beloved grandmother, Dorothy Chase, had this Gaelic saying that I've kept with me always: “May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and a smooth road all the way to your door.”