Junior gardeners celebrated by Laurentian Valley

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Laurentian Valley has been growing the next generation of gardeners.

After launching the inaugural Junior Gardeners Competition during their Canada 150 celebrations last year, the Township of Laurentian Valley brought the contest back this summer.

Originally restricted to residents of the township, this year’s contest was open to youth across the Ottawa Valley and welcomed 75 participants, ranging in age from one to 15 years old.

With Sunset Nursery and Country Home and Garden Nursery generously donating enough seeds and seedlings, the participants had two months to nurture their plant and support its growth.

According to Robinson, the contest aims to encourage young people to explore their nurturing side and teaches them valuable lessons about nature and responsibility.

“It’s a great teaching moment for these kids to learn how to grow plants and vegetables,” said Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson who helped to organize the competition.. “And these kids are really proud of what they're doing as you can see by the big smiles on their faces.”

On July 28, the competition came to an end and Laurentian Valley honoured the top small green thumbs with a special awards ceremony at Stafford Park.

As the ceremony was also held in conjunction with Stafford Park Family Fun Day, participants and their parents could enjoy a barbecue and a variety of bouncy castles and games afterwards.

During the Family Fun Day festivities, Laurentian Valley dedicated their shaded shelter in memory of former Stafford Park committee member Ralph Waito, with a special plaque placed on the structure.

“Fifteen to 20 years ago, when we were putting the playground, Ralph and I stood there and talked about how nice it would be if we had a gazebo here for people to be out in the shade while the kids were playing,” said Tim Sutcliffe, longtime chairman of the Stafford Park Committee. “Of course we needed funding first, so years went by and it wasn’t until a year ago that wee finally got around to funding and building it. Unfortunately Ralph passed away a couple years ago so he didn’t get to see it but we decided to dedicate it in his memory today as he had the original idea and he put so much time into it.”

The winners of the 2018 Junior Gardeners Contest were as follows:

In category A (one to three years old), Verity Forget Mask had the top garden plot, followed by Adie Maahs in second, Kaybree Kuiack in third and Riven Schilkie-White in fourth place.

In category B (four to five years old), Braylee Kuiack was the top gardener, Chelsea Liebeck place second, followed by Max Arruda in third and Macy Greene in fourth place.

In category C (six to eight years old), Emma Graham was named the top gardener, Keagan Neadow came in second, followed by Aaryanna Forget Fizzard in third and Lyra Burtch in fourth.

In category D (nine to 10 years old), Laryssa Kuehl was awarded the top spot, followed by Elliot Lofstedt.

In category E (11 to 16 years old), Jayla Landry was the winner.

