Roseburg hosts leaders at Pembroke MDF

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Community and business leaders were recently invited to reacquaint themselves with Pembroke’s medium density fiberboard (MDF) now under the ownership of Roseburg Forest Products.

Although the Oregon-based company acquired Pembroke MDF and its molding production facilities back in April, this was the first opportunity for Roseburg officials to meet directly with municipal leaders in particular

During an open house held at the plant, located east of Pembroke, Roseburg hosted the mayors, councils and senior staffs of Laurentian Valley and the City of Pembroke. Once they were conducted on a tour of the facility, the guests were treated a luncheon where the plant's owners recounted their history, past successes and explained their vision for the plant.

The acquisition will be Roseburg's first international purchase and will continue the company's expansion throughout North America. The plant currently employs 180 people and Roseburg is keen to offer career opportunities while sustaining a profitable business by making the right product for the marketplace.

“We're very proud to be part of a large group like Roseburg,” said Pembroke MDF plant manager Alex Ouellette. “This is very good news for the future of this plant and we're here for the long run.”

Eric Geyer, Roseburg's director of strategic business development and external affairs, said that Pembroke was a critical addition to our overall distribution of our composites division which includes particleboard and medium density fiberboard. He added that up until this point Roseburg didn't have a plant in the eastern part of North America so this operation will help with their distribution to markets in the U.S. southeast and along the east coast.

“This plant was particularly attractive to us because it had some of the more modern technology,” said Geyer. “The location is very good from a fibre base and we like the workforce here. Overall it was a nice piece to fit into our portfolio.”

Geyer noted that this open house was their first chance to meet with political and business leaders and integrate into the community.

“We want to be part of the successful operations of the community and provide jobs for those folks,” he remarked.

MDF Pembroke first opened in 1997 as ATC Panels but the plant was shut down in November 2006 after the company had been forced to do so because of a perfect storm of lessening demand for fibreboard, increasing costs for wood fibre and a steep increase in the price of electricity. Pembroke MDF restarted operations in 2014 as the demand for medium density fibre has increased in national and international markets.