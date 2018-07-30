Cooling off with a splash battle

PETAWAWA – Kids and their parents cooled off with a splash battle at the Petawawa Civic Centre grounds on Sunday.

The splash war was one of many ‘Get to Know Your Neighbourhood’ events that the Town of Petawawa is organizing over the summer months, to help residents discover their town, enjoy outdoor play and utilize their town’s green spaces.

Welcoming nearly 40 kids and many parents, the splash battle provided provided with a great opportunity to make new neighbourhood friends and cool off from the heat and humidity.

“We had 1200 balloons and they went in about 10 to 12 minutes before the kids started using the water guns,” said Jessica Whitaker, organizer of the event. “I’d say it went really well and everyone had a great time. It was nice for parents to get involved too and think it's an event that we could bring back every summer.”

Next on the ‘Get to Know Your Neighbourhood’ schedule of events, Woodland Trail Park will be the scene of a traditional “Capture the Flag” on Thursday, Aug. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. Thereafter, the town will be inviting residents and visitors to drop by the Petawawa Point beach for some end-of-summer festivities, at the ‘Get to the Point Beach Festival’ on August 26.

