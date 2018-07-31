One child with cancer is too many.

That is the main thinking behind a new non-competitive, family-friendly fun run coming to Petawawa this fall. On Thursday, the Renfrew County Community Office of the Canadian Cancer Society officially launched Neon Night, a fundraiser for childhood cancer research. The goal is to raise $50,000.

The event, which will feature a two-kilometre walk and a fivekilometre run, takes place at the Petawawa Civic Centre Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Roger Martin, community office manager, attended Neon Night in Kemptville last year and he immediately knew he had to bring the event to Renfrew County.

"The biggest thing was the passion the organizers had and the great family atmosphere," he said Thursday. "Raising money for childhood cancer research is important and nobody in Renfrew County is doing something like this on this scale. I really can't see how we won't have a great event."

Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest walking and running gear to help illuminate the night. To add to the fun atmosphere, there will also be lots of neon glow sticks up for grabs.

The event will allow the community to rally together in the fight against childhood cancers, celebrate survivors and remember those children who have lost their battle. Every year, 860 Canadians from birth to 14 years are diagnosed with cancer. While the rate of diagnosis has remained stable over the last few decades, child cancer death rates have declined by 50 per cent thanks to innovative research. Today, 82 per cent of childhood cancer patients will survive at least five years after their diagnosis.

Lana Gorr, community engagement specialist with the Renfrew County Community Office, noted that unfortunately 18 per cent of children who are diagnosed with cancer will lose their battle, and she is hopeful the funds raised through the Neon Run will help improve that statistic.

Registration for the Neon Run is now open by visiting cancer. ca/neonnightpetawawa, calling the Renfrew County Community Office at 613-735-2571 or 1-800-255-8873. The early bird price is $40 for adults and $10 for children under 15. There is also a $90 family registration fee for two adults and up to three children. After Sept. 1 the fee will be $50. Anyone who registers before Sept. 1 will be guaranteed to receive a free Neon Night T-shirt in their size.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers for event day and sponsorships are also available. Call the local office for more details.

TPeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie