LAURENTIAN HILLS – The OPP are investigating commercial motor vehicle collision which has closed Highway 17 in both directions.

On Aug. 1, 2018, at just after 12:30 p.m., the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) collision on Highway 17 between Brose Road and Bass Lake Road in Laurentian Hills.

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side spilling its load of powdered nickel on to the roadway. Local detours are in place and Highway 17 is expected to be closed until late afternoon to as a result of the investigation and to allow for the removal of the vehicle and the spilled cargo. The driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP at 613-735-0188.